Craig Hallum Raises Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target to $24.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CARS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.97 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,578.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

