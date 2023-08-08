JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BRF from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.95.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. BRF has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.41.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRF will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in BRF by 110.1% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 8,898,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BRF by 958.7% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 4,793,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BRF by 27,582.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 3,833,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

