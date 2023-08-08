Mizuho Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $86.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.69.

Get CF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.