IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$45.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4127 per share. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.