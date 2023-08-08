Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Given New $825.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $900.00 to $825.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $992.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.55%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
