Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Given New $825.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $900.00 to $825.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $992.50.

Get Cable One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CABO

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One Dividend Announcement

CABO stock opened at $666.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $672.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.79. Cable One has a 12-month low of $602.70 and a 12-month high of $1,408.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.