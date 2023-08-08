Royal Bank of Canada Trims Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price to $9.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.

NYSE CLVT opened at $6.72 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The business had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Clarivate by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018,679 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in Clarivate by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,344 shares in the last quarter. Exor N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,994,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,589,000 after buying an additional 3,822,179 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

