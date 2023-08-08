Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KELTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 3.2 %

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

