TD Securities Boosts Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$40.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MLFNF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLFNF

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

About Maple Leaf Foods

MLFNF stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $23.45.

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.