Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $4.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

PXD stock opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.67. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

