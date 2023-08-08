First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.71. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

