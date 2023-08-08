Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.98 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

