Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IART. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

