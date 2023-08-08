Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

LARK stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,660.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,074 shares of company stock worth $86,357. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

