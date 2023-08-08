Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
