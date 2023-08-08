StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

FCAP opened at $36.96 on Friday. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $124.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the second quarter valued at $304,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Capital by 99.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Capital by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

