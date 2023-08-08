SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Trading Down 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

SI-BONE stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $824.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $45,676.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $223,783.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $45,676.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,898 shares of company stock worth $945,716. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.