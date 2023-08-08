Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Cut by Analyst

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GATX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for GATX’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GATX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $123.88 on Tuesday. GATX has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $133.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 51.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,077,000 after buying an additional 151,621 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GATX by 433.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after buying an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 803.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 131,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. GATX’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

