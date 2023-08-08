Delek US (NYSE:DK) Announces Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,471,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Delek US by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 544,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after acquiring an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

