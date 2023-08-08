Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AGNC Investment Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AGNC Investment in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for AGNC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.23. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -553.85%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

