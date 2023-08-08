KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.18. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

