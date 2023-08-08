Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given “Sell” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their sell rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PARA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

