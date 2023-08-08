WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,818,000 after purchasing an additional 276,104 shares during the period. Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,635,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

