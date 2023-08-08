Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Trimmed by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,952 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $251.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.93.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,979 shares of company stock worth $16,416,657. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

