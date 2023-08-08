iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,871 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 762,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 797,760 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 977,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 215,842 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.