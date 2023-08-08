SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Increased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 957.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

