WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 799 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

