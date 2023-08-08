iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,818,000 after acquiring an additional 276,104 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,635,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

