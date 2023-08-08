WealthShield Partners LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

