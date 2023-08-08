WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at about $16,598,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 832.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 429,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 383,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $5,153,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth about $3,425,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of UAUG opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

