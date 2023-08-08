First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

