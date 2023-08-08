WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,967 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after buying an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,834,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,632,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,187 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,011 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

