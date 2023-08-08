Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,766,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,216,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 77,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 72,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMT opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

