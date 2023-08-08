iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.