WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

