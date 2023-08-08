WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $158.95 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6895 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

