WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,928 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

