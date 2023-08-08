WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IYH stock opened at $281.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.35 and a 200-day moving average of $276.23. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

