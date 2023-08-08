WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

