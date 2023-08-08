iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $281.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.35 and a 200-day moving average of $276.23. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $294.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

