Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 53.6 %

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Shares of SAGE opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.