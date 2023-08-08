PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PMF stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 132,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

