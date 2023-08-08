HSBC Holdings plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

HSBC has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HSBC to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

HSBC stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 68.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 356.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HSBC by 40.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 730 ($9.33) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.90) to GBX 800 ($10.22) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.63) to GBX 722 ($9.23) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.70.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

