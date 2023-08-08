John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $19.32.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
