John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

