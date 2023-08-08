PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $2,362,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.