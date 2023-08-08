Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of WAL opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 82.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

