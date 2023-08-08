PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

