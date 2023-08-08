PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RCS opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

