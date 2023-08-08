Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3071 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

