PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

