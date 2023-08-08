John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HPI stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 376,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

