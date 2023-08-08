John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of HPI stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
